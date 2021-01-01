Hudson Valley Lighting 5924 Travis 8 Light 24" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hudson Valley Lighting 5924 Travis 8 Light 24" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with an acrylic square shadeSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs included 54" of adjustable chain includedVintage Edison bulbs includedCapable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 32"Maximum Hanging Height: 86"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 45 lbsChain Length: 54"Wire Length: 96"Shade Height: 24"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: Yes Polished Nickel