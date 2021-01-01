simplehuman 58L Dual Compartment Stainless Steel Rectangular Step Trash Can Silver

The simplehuman dual compartment stainless steel rectangular step can makes it easy to neatly sort your trash and recyclables in one convenient, space-efficient space. On one side, it features an innovative 'liner pocket' that stores and dispenses liners from inside the can for a faster liner change. The other side has a convenient handled bucket for easy lifting and disposal of all your recyclables. The stainless steel liner rim grips the liner and keeps it hidden. A strong wide steel pedal is designed to last, and the patented lid shox technology ensures a smooth, silent close every time. Color: Silver.