Design House 587527 Pack of (2) 2 Light 11" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Design House 587527 Pack of (2) 2 Light 11" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes an alabaster glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsComes with a 10 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-3/4"Width: 11-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Satin Nickel