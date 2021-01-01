Little Giant 585604 1/3 HP 1900 GPH 115/230V Magnetic Drive Pump without Cord Steel Pumps Magnetic Drive Pumps Magnetic Drive

Little Giant 585604 1/3 HP 1900 GPH 115/230V Magnetic Drive Pump without Cord 1/3 HP 1900 GPH 115/230V Magnetic Drive Pump without Cord Magnetically driven pumps for highly corrosive chemicals and solutions. The MD-HC Series features leak proof, seal-less magnetic drives and are designed for in-line, non-submersed use. These pumps feature polyphenylene sulfide (e.g. Ryton(R)), Viton(R), carbon and ceramic parts. Thermally protected totally enclosed fan-cooled permanent split capacitor motor with ball bearings. Conduit box (must be wired in field). Cord not included.Specific Gravity - up to 1.1.Ambient Air Temperature - up to 77F (25C).Fluid Temperature - Up to 180F (82C). Magnetic Drive Steel