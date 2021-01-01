Little Giant 581603 750 GPH 1/12HP 115V Magnetic Drive Pump Steel Pumps Magnetic Drive Pumps Magnetic Drive

Little Giant 581603 750 GPH 1/12HP 115V Magnetic Drive Pump 750 GPH 1/12HP 115V Magnetic Drive Pump Magnetically driven pumps for highly corrosive chemicals and solutions. The MD-HC Series features leak proof, seal-less magnetic drives and are designed for in-line, non-submersed use. These pumps feature polyphenylene sulfide (e.g. Ryton(R)), Viton(R), carbon and ceramic parts. Thermally protected open fan-cooled motor has ball bearings. 6 ft power cord and 3-prong molded plug. (230V version has no plug).Specific Gravity - up to 1.1.Ambient Air Temperature - up to 77F (25C).Fluid Temperature - Up to 200F. Magnetic Drive Steel