Livex Lighting 58069 Solstice 6 Light 28" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture English Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Livex Lighting 58069 Solstice 6 Light 28" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a hand crafted hardback fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/4"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 16 lbsShade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 28"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 9-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush English Bronze