Little Giant 580513 510 GPH 230V Magnetic Drive Pump with 6ft. Power Cord Black Pumps Magnetic Drive Pumps Magnetic Drive

Little Giant 580513 510 GPH 230V Magnetic Drive Pump with 6ft. Power Cord 510 GPH 230V Magnetic Drive Pump with 6' Power Cord Magnetically driven pumps for semi-corrosive chemicals and solutions. The MD-SC Series features leak proof, seal-less magnetic drives and are designed for in-line, non-submersed use. These pumps feature polypropylene, ceramic and Buna-n(R) parts. Thermally protected open fan-cooled motor with sleeve bearings. 6' power cord and 3-prong molded plug. (230V version has no plug).Specific Gravity - up to 1.1'Ambient Air Temperature - up to 77F (25C).Fluid Temperature - Up to 150F (66C). Magnetic Drive Black