Hooker Furniture 5805-85003 Ciao Bella 68" Long Farmhouse Inspired Narrow Console Table Distressed Speckled Gray Indoor Furniture Tables Console/Sofa

Make room for style in your tightest spaces with the 3-drawer Cia Bella Narrow Console in a Speckled Gray finish that looks like it has aged through generations. At only 14 inches deep and 68 inches wide, the console packs fashion and function into small spaces. The Aged Bronze Metal Stretcher makes this farmhouse-inspired piece fresh and updated for today's interiors. Features: Speckled finish that looks like it has aged through generations At only 14" deep and 68" wide, the console packs fashion and function into small spaces Farmhouse-inspired piece is fresh and updated for today's interiors Levelers make installation easy Heirloom quality Console/Sofa Distressed Speckled Gray