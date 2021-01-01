From simplehuman
simplehuman 58 Liter / 15.3 Gallon Rectangular Voice and Motion Sensor Automatic Kitchen Trash Can, 2nd Generation, Brushed Stainless Steel
Advertisement
5-YEAR WARRANTY - We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years. CODE Q CUSTOM FIT LINERS – Enhance your trash experience with extra-strong and durable trash bags that fit this can perfectly for a cleaner trash experience. JUST SAY “OPEN CAN” - Three microphones triangulate sound for voice recognition accuracy, even in loud, busy environments. JUST WAVE YOUR HAND - Infrared fields sense the areas above and in front of the can so it opens effortlessly and automatically. KEEP LINERS WHERE YOU NEED THEM – Innovative liner pocket dispenses liners one by one from inside the can for a faster liner change. LINER RIM - Flips down to hide and secure liner. ENERGY EFFICIENT - Lasts up to one year using 4 AA alkaline batteries. FINGERPRINT-PROOF COATING INFUSED WITH AGION - an EPA-registered antimicrobial agent proven to inhibit the growth of bacteria, fungi, mold, and mildew on our stainless steel surfaces. 18.5"W x 13"D x 24.8"H – 34.6" with lid open