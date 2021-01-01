From simplehuman
simplehuman 58 l Dual Compartment Rectangular Recycling Sensor Trash Can with Voice and Motion Control, Brushed Stainless Steel, Silver
The simplehuman dual compartment rectangular sensor can with voice control opens at the sound of your voice. Just say, "open can" and the lid opens automatically, so throwing trash away is quick, efficient and hassle-free. You can also say, “stay open” while performing longer chores or cooking, and the lid won’t close until you say, “close can” (or it will close automatically after 10 minutes). It also has a motion sensor that opens the can with a wave of your hand and is smart enough to adapt to you and the surrounding environment -- no false triggers, no unexpected lid closures. Dual compartments make it easy to neatly sort your trash and recyclables in one convenient, space-efficient place. On one side, it features an innovative 'liner pocket' that stores and dispenses liners from inside the can for a faster liner change. The other side has a convenient handled bucket for easy lifting and disposal of all your recyclables. The liner rim lifts up for easy access to the liner, then closes to grip and keep it neatly out of sight. The can's stainless steel surface is protected by an invisible fingerprint-proof coating that is also infused with Agion®, an EPA-registered antimicrobial that inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi, mold, and mildew. ADA-compliant. Color: Silver.