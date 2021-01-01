Welwick Designs 58 in. Slate Grey Wood and Metal Modern Industrial TV Stand with 2 Doors Fits TVs up to 65 in.

Get the city-inspired look you've always wanted with this industrial TV Stand. The framed door fronts that resemble three drawers provide a sophisticated look to elevate your living room or home office. Use the open center shelving for media components or gaming consoles for a home theater the whole family will enjoy. The three adjustable shelves provide customizable organization to fit your storage needs. Made from warp-resistant MDF, durable laminate, and powder-coated steel, this entertainment center is made to last. Color: Slate Grey.