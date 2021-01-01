Design House 579433 Madrid Single Light 13" Wide Crystal Waterfall Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Design House 579433 Madrid Single Light 13" Wide Crystal Waterfall Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features: Beautifully accented with hanging crystal balls Durable steel construction Includes crystal shade Requires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb UL and cUL listed for damp locations Covered under a 10 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Height: 10" Width: 12-1/2" Canopy Height: 1-1/2" Canopy Diameter: 11" Electrical Specifications: Max Wattage: 60w Number of Bulbs: 1 Watts Per Bulb: 60w Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Bronze