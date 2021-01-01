From maxim
Maxim 57857WT Diverse 11" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture - 3000K White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Maxim 57857WT Diverse 11" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture - 3000K This very compact LED flush mount easily installs on any 3.25" octagon box and gives the look of a recessed trim. Constructed of Die Cast Aluminum, the Diverse luminaire is dimmable and also approved for wet locations so it can be used in virtually any ceiling application, including showers. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a polycarbonate shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via Triac or ELV dimmingETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1-3/4"Width: 11"Product Weight: 1.24 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 1-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 20 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White