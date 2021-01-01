From design house
Design House 577411 Torino Single Light Wall Sconce with Snow Glass Shade Brushed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Design House 577411 Torino Single Light Wall Sconce with Snow Glass Shade Features:Designed to brighten any room with its contemporary glass shade.Fixture comes with snow glass shade.Made of formed steel.Match with other fixtures in the Torino collection for a stunning complementary style.Light fixture has dimmable capabilities.Light fixture is ETL and cETL listed.Light fixture should only be installed in dry locations.Fixture requires (1) medium based Incandescent, or Edison 60 watt light bulbs.Bulbs are not included.Covered under a 10 year limited warranty.Dimensions:Height: 15"Width: 7"Diameter: 7"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 5"Shade Length: 5"Shade Diameter: 5"Number of Bulbs: 1Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: MediumBulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentVintage Edison Bulb: YesDimmable: YesVoltage: 120Wattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Compliance:ETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Dry Location Brushed Bronze