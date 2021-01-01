From maxim
Maxim 57647WT Diverse 1-1/4" Tall LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Maxim 57647WT Diverse 1-1/4" Tall LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture This very compact LED flush mount directly installs on any 4" junction box. This Diverse luminaire is dimmable and also approved for wet or damp locations so it can be used in virtually any ceiling application, including showers.FeaturesConstructed of aluminum and polycarbonateIncludes a synthetic shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1-1/4"Width: 7-1/2"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 0.28 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1350Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 15 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Black