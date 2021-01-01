From maxim
Maxim 57631WT Diverse 6" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture - 2700K White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Maxim 57631WT Diverse 6" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture - 2700K This very compact LED flush mount easily installs on any 3.25" octagon box and gives the look of a recessed trim. Constructed of Die Cast Aluminum, the Diverse luminaire is dimmable and also approved for wet locations so it can be used in virtually any ceiling application, including showers. FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a polycarbonate shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via Triac or ELV dimmingETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1-1/4"Width: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 0.26 lbsShade Height: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1080Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White