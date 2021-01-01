From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 5754 Lotus 21 Light 54" Wide Abstract Chandelier Gold Leaf / White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 5754 Lotus 21 Light 54" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from brass(21) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 30-1/2"Minimum Height: 81-1/2"Width: 54"Product Weight: 118.8 lbsShade Height: 12-1/8"Shade Width: 9-1/4"Shade Depth: 9-1/4"Canopy Width: 8-1/2"Canopy Depth: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 21Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Gold Leaf / White

