La Femme - 25749 Deep V-neck Satin Ruffled Mermaid Dress

Show your sophisticated sense of style in this La Femme 25749. This sleeveless dress is styled with an eye catching satin fabric with a laser cut out tiered ruffle mermaid skirt. Featuring a deep V neckline diamond shaped open back and a back zipper closure. Look like a star in this La Femme creation. Style: lafemme_25749 Details: Sleeveless Thin straps Plunging neckline Sheer inset Fitted bodice Tiered mermaid skirt Ruffles Back cutout Back zipper Satin Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid