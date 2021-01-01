Keep your style set with the classic silhouette and cushioned support of the New Balance Classics 574 Back Pack sneaker. Traditional lace-up closure in a round toe silhouette. Padded tongue and collar for all-day support. Branding on uppers. Leather and fabric upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.