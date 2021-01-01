Elk Lighting 57080/1 Rutherford Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant with Grey Metal Shade Polished Nickel / Weathered Zinc Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 57080/1 Rutherford Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant with Grey Metal Shade The Rutherford Collection has a smooth curving profile adorned with a decorative link casting adding to the restoration appeal of these designer pendants. The edge of the metal shade is defined by a ring that has period-authentic thumbscrews and a frosted glass diffuser. Features Includes: grey metal shade Includes: (1) 6", (2) 12", (1) 18" down rods Rod hung fixture Requires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 13" Maximum Overall Height: 51" Width: 9" Canopy Diameter: 5-1/2" Product Weight: 4.0 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 60 watts Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel / Weathered Zinc