Elk Lighting 57037/4 Diffusion 4 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Aged Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 57037/4 Diffusion 4 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel construction with PVCIncludes an inner glass and an outer Organza fabric shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25"Minimum Height: 29"Maximum Hanging Height: 63"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 10 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Aged Silver