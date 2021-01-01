Hooker Furniture 5701-90002 True Vintage 70" W (9) Drawer Old World Vintage Bedroom Dresser Soft Whitewashed Driftwood Indoor Furniture Storage

From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5701-90002 True Vintage 70" W (9) Drawer Old World Vintage Bedroom Dresser All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy The True Vintage media-ready dresser is a bold juxtaposition contrasting a rustic driftwood-colored finish with whitewash paint with luxurious antique silver delicately-carved French-style handle hardware in a romantic old world design. The dresser features nine drawers, and the top drawers have drop-in felt liners, while the center top drawer has a drop-front for media. Crafted of Pecky Pecan Veneers and Cedar Veneers with a solid-wood edge top. Features: Hand distressed with rasping and worm holes Constructed from cedar, hardwood, pecan and poplar for durability and style Arrives assembled and ready for use Nine (9) drawers offer plenty of storage space Top drawers have drop-in felt liners Center drawer has drop-front for media Bottom drawers are cedar lined Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty 43.25"H X 70"W X 20"D Dresser mirror sold separately Finish Features: An elegantly aged, soft driftwood-tone finish with whitewash paint distinguishes True Vintage. Custom-designed antique silver hardware. Distressing includes rasping and worm holes Dresser Soft Whitewashed Driftwood