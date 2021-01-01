Schonbek 5691-GS Milano 9 Light 23" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Golden Shadow Swarovski Crystals Parchment Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek 5691-GS Milano 9 Light 23" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Golden Shadow Swarovski Crystals FeaturesShown with Clear crystals, comes with Golden Shadow crystalsConstructed from cast metalProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulSloped ceiling compatible(9) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 27"Minimum Height: 30"Maximum Hanging Height: 68"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 18 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Parchment Gold