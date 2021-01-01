Schonbek 5643-O Milano 3 Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Swarovski Optic Crystals Etruscan Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Schonbek 5643-O Milano 3 Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Swarovski Optic Crystals FeaturesConstructed from cast metalFormerly used only in optical and scientific instruments, Optic Crystal offers remarkable refractive properties, clarity, and sharpness of the cuts(3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 13"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Etruscan Gold