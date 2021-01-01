Schonbek 5635-GS Milano 4 Light 23" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Golden Shadow Swarovski Crystals Parchment Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Schonbek 5635-GS Milano 4 Light 23" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Golden Shadow Swarovski Crystals FeaturesShown with Clear crystals - comes with Golden Shadow crystalsConstructed from cast metalSwarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulProduced to stringent Advanced Crystal Standards(4) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 22-1/2"Depth: 22-1/2"Product Weight: 32.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 160 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Flush Mount Parchment Gold