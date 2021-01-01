Hudson Valley Lighting 5611 Rutherford Single Light 11" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Hudson Valley Lighting 5611 Rutherford Single Light 11" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a glass square shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included Vintage Edison bulb includedCapable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 10-1/2"Depth: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 13.5 lbsCanopy Width: 10-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: G40Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: Yes Flush Mount Polished Nickel