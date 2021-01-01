Livex Lighting 5609-64 Accessories Light Pendant Stems, Palacial Bronze

TRADITIONAL DESIGN. Drawing inspiration from traditional furnishing and décor, our wide range of traditional style lights incorporate timeless designs that add a touch of elegance and blend in perfectly in your home. HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION PENDANTS. With a wide variety of designs and styles to suite any room in your house, our line of pendant lights are built to create a unique lighting experience in whichever room you use them. Whether for your kitchen, living area or even your foyer, we have just the right design for whatever effect you might like to achieve. Palacial Bronze finish Product Dimensions: 12-inches, Weight: 5.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Livex Lighting