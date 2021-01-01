55th Birthday 55 Year Old Woman Born In March 1967 Sunflower T-Shirt

55 Years Of Being Awesome sunflower sunshine theme birthday party outfit for any proud 55 year-old woman. Cute 55th birthday clothing for women made / born in March 1967 features a sunflower, leaves, lots of hearts and an inspirational sunflower quote. Lovely 55 years of being awesome with an inspirational saying Be Like A Sunflower And Turn Your Face To The Sun - 55th birthday sunflower lover outfit. Matching birthday clothing for 55 year-old women, and those who love sunflowers and sunshine. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem