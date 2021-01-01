La Femme - 25568 Ruched High Neck Open Back Dress

Let your look be the topic of conversation in a vocal creation from La Femme 25568. This lovely evening dress features a choker neck detail over a plunging V neckline. All over ruching describes this ensemble. The wide waistband leads to the floor length A-line skirt as it finishes to a mini train. The back highlights a V cut with a center zipper closure at the skirt. Have a blast in this fashionable La Femme design. Style: lafemme_25568 Details: Jersey Sleeveless Ruched Choker over Plunging V-Neck Wide Waistband Pleated Skirt Floor Length Back Cutout Back Zipper Closure Mini Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging High Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line