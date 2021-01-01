From design house
Design House 556647 Aubrey 3 Light Single Tier Chandelier with Frosted White Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Design House 556647 Aubrey 3 Light Single Tier Chandelier with Frosted White Glass Shades Features:Designed to brighten any entrance or foyer with its contemporary glass shades.Fixture comes with frosted white glass shade.Made of formed steel.Match with other fixtures in the Aubrey collection for a stunning complementary style.Light fixture has dimmable capabilities.Light fixture is ETL and cETL listed.Light fixture should only be installed in dry locations.Fixture requires (3) medium based Incandescent, or Edison 60 watt light bulbs.Bulbs are not included.Covered under a 10 year limited warranty.Dimensions:Height: 20-7/8"Depth: 20-1/2"Width: 20-1/2"Diameter: 20-1/2"Shade Height: 5-3/10"Shade Width: 4-3/4"Shade Length: 4-3/4"Shade Diameter: 4-3/4"Number of Bulbs: 3Number of Tiers: 1Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: MediumBulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentVintage Edison Bulb: YesDimmable: YesVoltage: 120Wattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60Compliance:ETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel