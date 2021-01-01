Schonbek 5537CL Hamilton 8 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Rock Crystals Polished Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek 5537CL Hamilton 8 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Rock Crystals FeaturesShown in Jet Black finish, comes in Polished Silver finish with Clear crystalsConstructed from glassTaken from natural sources, not manufactured, skilled gem cutters grind, cut, and polish each Rock Crystal by handSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 35"Minimum Height: 38"Maximum Hanging Height: 76"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 33 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Polished Silver