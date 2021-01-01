From kalco
Kalco 5534 Additional Finish and Shade Options for Amelia 6 Light Chandelier Antique Copper with Petite Victorian 1355 Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 5534 Additional Finish and Shade Options for Amelia 6 Light Chandelier Six Light Chandelier from the Amelia CollectionFeatures:Capable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsSecure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsUL / cUL Listed for Dry LocationsRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbs (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 30.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 32.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 32.5"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 10"Wire Length: 96"Chain Length: 48"Product Weight: 28 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 600Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Antique Copper with Petite Victorian 1355