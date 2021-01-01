La Femme - 25512 Halter Neck Printed Velvet Sheath Gown

Make it your moment to stand out wearing this lovely printed velvet evening gown by La Femme 25512. The sleeveless bodice has a halter neckline and bold strappy open back. The sheath skirt opens into a sexy side slit for some sassy leg exposure and a chance to show off your heels. You are sure to ignite a spark in this creation by La Femme. Style: lafemme_25512 Details: Velvet Printed velvet gown Sleeveless Strappy open back Back zipper closure Side slit Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "