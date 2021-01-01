Hudson Valley Lighting 5511 Altamont Single Light 11" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hudson Valley Lighting 5511 Altamont Single Light 11" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a metal tapered shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 11-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 70-3/4"Width: 11"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 7-7/8"Shade Top Diameter: 5"Shade Bottom Diameter: 11"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel