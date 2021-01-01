Hudson Valley Lighting 5510 Patterson Single Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Hudson Valley Lighting 5510 Patterson Single Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass drum shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 5-1/4"Width: 10"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 3-1/2"Canopy Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Old Bronze