Schonbek 5506AM Hamilton 7 Light 26" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Amethyst Rock Crystals Polished Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek 5506AM Hamilton 7 Light 26" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Amethyst Rock Crystals FeaturesShown with Clear crystals, comes with Amethyst crystalsConstructed from glassTaken from natural sources, not manufactured, skilled gem cutters grind, cut, and polish each Rock Crystal by handSloped ceiling compatible(7) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 37-1/2"Minimum Height: 40-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 78-1/2"Width: 26"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 32 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 420 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Polished Silver