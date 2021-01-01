From nicole bakti
Nicole Bakti - 655 Sweetheart Evening Dress with Overskirt
Advertisement
You are a sure standout with this fascinating Nicole Bakti 655 masterpiece. This two toned evening dress showcases a strapless bodice crowned with a sweetheart neckline. The skirt parades a sheath silhouette with contrasting back overskirt that cascades to a full length hemline completed with a sweep train. Showcase your modern fashionista side with this Nicole Bakti creation. Model is wearing Black/White color. Style: niba_655 Details: Strapless Two Toned Full Length Back Overskirt Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath/A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.