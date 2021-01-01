55-pound Square Granite Patio Umbrella Base - Gray - Christopher Knight Home

The Christopher Knight Home 55 Pound Square Granite Patio Umbrella Base ensures that your umbrella will remain securely intact with style and practicality. Built out of granite, the 55 pound base can accommodate an umbrella as large as 12 feet. The base rod features a tightening knob to easily secure any sized umbrella pole. Place one under your dining set to provide a shady and relaxing outdoor dining experience with your favorite outdoor umbrella. This Christopher Knight Home 55 Pound Square Granite Patio Umbrella Base is a must have for your backyard.