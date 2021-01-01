VINEEGO 55 inch Large Surface T-Shaped Legs Gaming Desk with Free Mouse Pad, Gaming Handle Rack, Cup Holder & Headphone Hook

Large carbon surface:The high-strength carbon fiber tabletop has the characteristics of corrosion resistance, oxidation resistance and waterproof. The spacious desktop is enough for you to place all kinds of equipment and fully enjoy your game time. Sturdy and steady construction: T-shape legs and metal frame provide the desk a more strong support. Besides 4 stable adjustable feet enhance the gaming desk stable level. Friendly design: This gaming table is equipped with a whole mouse pad, gaming handle rack, cup holder and headphone hook. This configuration make sure everything is within reach. A cable management drawer under the desk allows your desk more organized and orderly. Easy to Assemble & Maintain: Instruction we provided is clear which can help you to put it up easily. Besides, the smooth carbon fiber gaming surface is easy to clean and maintain. If you have any follow-up questions about the products, please contact us and we will solve them for you in time. Dimension: Overall Dimension:55"W × 24.6"D × 29.5"H Desktop Dimension:55"W × 24.6"D Package Dimension:33.25"L ×28.5"W × 7.35"H Weight: 60.4lbs Package included: 1x gaming desk 1x Mouse Pad 1x Cup Holder 1x Gaming Handle Rack 1x Headphone Hook 1x Installation Tool 1x Install instruction Paper