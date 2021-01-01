Furniwell 55 Inch Gaming Desk Racing Computer Desk Game Table Gamer Workstation Home Office Table T-Shaped with Free Mouse Pad,Gaming Handle Rack, Cup Holder and Headphone Hook (55 Inch)

【Large gaming surface】Our gaming desk has a spacious desktop and a full cover mouse pad, which allows you to experience an excellent environment during the game,and make your operation more smoothly. 【Humanized design style】The side of the desk is equipped with headphone hook and cup holder.This will give you a better experience during the game,so you can focus on that epic battle.Besides,the handle rock allows you to better store games or controllers. 【Strong supporting frame】Stability is very important to gamers, so we designed this T-shaped table.It is made of steel, which is very firm and hard in structure, so you don't have to worry about the table shaking during the game, so you can stay focused better. 【Feel the extreme game atmosphere】The appearance and color of our gaming desk is very in line with the esports style, you can well blend in the game atmosphere in the use.In addition, covering the entire desktop waterproof mouse pad, can meet your various needs, so that you have a more professional experience. 【Easy to install and use】The design style of the gaming desk is fashion and simple, and the installation process is easy.If you're worried about the complexity and fatigue of installation, don't hesitate to buy this gaming desk now.