Hooker Furniture 5447-75400 Archivist 26" Wide French Style Upholstered Dining Chairs with Arms Pecky Pecan Indoor Furniture Chairs Dining

Hooker Furniture 5447-75400 Archivist 26" Wide French Style Upholstered Dining Chairs with Arms All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy These chairs must be purchased in sets of (2) - They will not ship as singles. Features: Must be purchased in sets of (2) - cannot be sold as singles Cow-tailed antiquing with rasping and chiseling distressing and chain dents Exudes a larger than life ambience with world traveled pedigree Part of the Archivist collection Crafted from fabric and rubberwood Perfectly complements a traditional decor style Some assembly is required Comes with a one year warranty Dining Pecky Pecan