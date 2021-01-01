From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 541 Phoenicia Single Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce Historic Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wallchiere Sconces

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 541 Phoenicia Single Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a fabric square shade(1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 5"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 5"Shade Depth: 5"Backplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Wallchiere Sconces Historic Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com