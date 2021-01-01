From gtee 54 years of being awesome version 2021
54 Years Old Palm Trees Born 1967 Stamp Retro 54th Birthday Tote Bag
Advertisement
Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 54th birthday postage stamp art for 54 year old men and women. Tropical palm trees beach 54 years, 648 months, 19710 days of being awesome. 54th bday clothing for your dad, mom, uncle, grandpa and grandma born in 1967. Classic tropical print - 54th birthday party apparel for a 54 years old man and woman. Perfect limited edition palm trees beach birthday costume for 54 year-old men and women. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.