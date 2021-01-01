Capital Lighting 538661 Adrian 6 Light 21" Wide Drum Chandelier Buffed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Capital Lighting 538661 Adrian 6 Light 21" Wide Drum Chandelier FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 28"Maximum Hanging Height: 154"Width: 21"Depth: 21"Product Weight: 18 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Buffed Bronze