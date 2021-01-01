Hooker Furniture 5382-75203 Studio 7H 48" Round Contemporary Dining Table Scandinavian Black and Natural Indoor Furniture Tables Dining

Hooker Furniture 5382-75203 Studio 7H 48" Round Contemporary Dining Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy A network of metal chords cinched in the center form the table's pedestal base. Forty-eight-inch tabletop completes the look, pending chairs of your choice. All Studio 7H dining chairs are candidates! Have you noticed that imagination can be more real than reality? You'll want to come sit by us then, just around the corner at Studio 7H. Pick the Studio 7H pieces that you love and watch things come together. Great items work the room or go their own way. Just like your best parties. Unplanned, often random, but always perfect. And totally real. Features: Wire brush on top Adds a traditional style to any room Constructed from acacia and metal for durability and style Will require simple assembly upon arrival Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Most of Hooker Furniture's pieces are manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. Dining Scandinavian Black and Natural