Sherri Hill - 53695 V-Neck Beaded A-Line Dress

You will be an enchanting beauty in Sherri Hill 53695. This sleeveless masterpiece is crafted with a plunging V-neckline triple beaded waistbands adorned with embroidered detailing all over and comes with an open back. The A-Line silhouette skirt features a sweep train. Itâs a brilliant pick for any special party. Model is wearing blue. Style: sher_53695 Details: Plunging V-Neckline Triple Beaded Waistband Embroidered Detailing Open Back A-Line Silhouette Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.