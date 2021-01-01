Sherri Hill - 53201 Scoop Fitted Short Dress

Flaunt your fabulous curves in this form-fitting cocktail dress by Sherri Hill 53201. Contoured with princess seams the fitted bodice features a wide scoop neckline supported by dual spaghetti straps which leads to the strappy open laced up back. The skirt presents a sheath silhouette that finishes in a short hemline. Capture attention at that upcoming social party with this Sherri Hill piece. Style: sher_53201 Details: Fitted Sleeveless Dual Spaghetti Straps Stretch Satin Back Zipper Corset Lace Up Sexy Back Little Black Dress Length: Short Neckline: Wide Scoop Waistline: Empire Silhouette: Short Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.