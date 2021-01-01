From sherri hill
Sherri Hill - 53173 Embellished Short Dress
You are sure to be the center of attention in this dress by Sherri Hill 53173. This dress parades a rich design of bead work throughout. It features plunging neckline and styled with lace-up back. At the hem it is designed with hanging beads that will sway as you move. This Sherri Hill will absolutely make you feel special! Model is wearing Blush/Burgundy color. Style: sher_53173 Details: Spaghetti Strap Beads Fitted Hanged beads Short column dress Lace-up back Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: Low V-Neck Waistline: Empire Silhouette: Column Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.