Sherri Hill - 52627 Sweetheart Floral A Line Dress

Bloom with loveliness in this floral gown from Sherri Hill 52627. This elegant floral dress showcases a sweetheart neckline on a fit-and-flare type of gown. It is a long A-line silhouette dress that is styled with a sexy lace-up open back design. Radiate a fresh style as you orchestrate a dramatic entrance in this radiant Sherri Hill creation. Model is wearing Black Print color. Style: sher_52627 Details: Double thin strap Deep sweetheart neckline Fitted bodice Flared skirt Printed floral Long dress Lace-up open back Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.