Sherri Hill - 52560 Metallic Lace Ruffled Tulle Mermaid Dress

Reveal hidden charms in this lovely evening gown by Sherri Hill 52560. This metallic lace dress showcases a sleeveless scoop neckline with straps supporting the fitted bodice. It has a lace up back for an adjustable fit while the tulle skirt is tailored in a ruffled mermaid silhouette. Paint a picture of pure grace as you channel your inner celebrity style with Sherri Hill. Style: sher_52560 Details: Sleeveless Metallic lace Fitted bodice Lace up back Ruffled tulle mermaid skirt Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.